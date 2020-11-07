Share:

ISLAMABAD-The Capital Development Authority (CDA) is just a click away now as it has embarked on automation to facilitate its customers.

The Authority has offered solution to its customers on various tasks relating to transfer of property, payment of taxes, etc., through a web portal cda.nrtc.com.pk. This is the interface the CDA has introduced to its customers so that they could apply online for different tasks. It will help the residents of the capital city in obtaining approvals, especially related to property. The customers would have now online access to the record of their property.

They need not to visit the offices of CDA anymore in case they want to perform a task relating to their property. They can apply online now while sitting at homes as they have been given access to the relevant documents online. “The process has been automated to replace the manual procedure. People can apply online now and they need not visit CDA offices anymore for processing of their cases,” said a senior CDA official directly involved in the automation process.

According to the officials, the aim of the initiative is to ensure maximum facilitation to the general public when it comes to property-related issues. The initiative would help minimise public interaction with the CDA officials, save time and energy, and most importantly customers’ exploitation at the hands of the CDA officials. The Authority is now able to process online the cases of approvals related to general power attorney, building plan (residential), layout plan (housing scheme) and other requirements for residential properties, according to the officials. The functions the Authority is able to perform online include NOCs for commercial buildings, residential buildings, permission for demolishing a structure, NOC (East Sectors), NOC (Estate affectees), mortgage, sale deed, and affairs related to the Revenue Directorate.

Similarly, the housing societies can now obtain approval of layout plans, NOC, etc. The property owners would benefit from the online service in cases as ‘change the title by inheritance,’ ‘change the title through sale deed’ and change the trade as well.

The measures taken for the first time in the history of CDA also include fixation of timelines for processing the cases related to approval of building plans, issuance of No Demand Certificates and NOCs for property transfer, lease extension, building completion certificates etc. The initiative would ensure transparency on one side and officials’ efficiency on the other. According to the officials, there was no defined timeline for these procedures due to which public was facing difficulty on one side while there was inadequate mechanism to fix the responsibility of delay. The new measures will do away with unnecessary involvement of files rotation from table to table. Monthly monitoring of these procedures would be carried out and performance of individuals right from top to bottom will be evaluated which will be ultimately reflected in annual performance reports of the officers.

The officials told The Nation that in the first phase, automation has been adopted so as to facilitate the customers while in the second phase, digitisation would be completed. Under digitisation, the old record /backend data of the CDA would be scanned and put online to save time when it comes to processing the cases. The initiative would also improve efficiency of the officials, they added.

CDA has also engaged ‘1-Link’ to perform online transactions as collection of taxes and submission of fees. The facility would do away with Demand Drafts (DDs)/formal banking procedures as the customers would be able to perform online transactions through ATMs, also leaving little to no chance of embezzlement of the public funds. With automation in place, all the CDA revenue would directly come in the Authority’s account, said the officials. After web application, in the second phase, CDA will also launch a mobile phone app to facilitate the public further on the subject. According to the officials, the “E-services” would be helpful in improving CDA operations and eliminating corruption in Authority’s affairs.

The decision to go for automation has been in line with the Prime Minister’s vision of digitisation of government departments. The incumbent government has been endeavouring to make an e-administration framework to cut down defilement, to guarantee responsibility procedure and furthermore to enlarge the efficiency in the nation. The officials believe that E-solution will help provide maximum facilitation to the general public as the online processing will ensure services to the CDA clients at doorsteps. NRTC and NADRA are key partners in executing the idea.

According to the newly-approved procedures, the cases for lease extension regarding industrial, agro, commercial, institutional, hospital, schools plots will be completed within five days. Cases for transfer of properties situated in the settled sectors will be completed within 10 working days from the date of submission of request. Transfer of property in the affectees’ sectors will be completed in 28 working days.

As per new procedure, NOC from Revenue Directorate, earlier required for transfer of property, will be no more required as last paid tax and other dues certificate and bill will be considered enough. The cases for bifurcation of residential and commercial plots will be completed within 17 working days while cases for bifurcation and amalgamation of industrial plots will be completed within 18 working days. The cases for trade change of industrial plot will be completed within 17 days.

Procedures pertaining to Building Control Directorate will also be time-bound. In this connection, approval of building plans of residential houses will be accorded in 11 working days, however, in case of any observation, applicant will be conveyed within seven days.

Similarly, building plans of small buildings including Class–III shopping centres, industrial buildings and agro farms etc., where design vetting committee is not involved, will be finalised in 16 working days. Previously, there was no defined time-frame for issuance of NOC required for transfer of property, which has now been fixed within five days.

Completion certificate for residential building will be issued within 13 days, completion certificate of small buildings in 19 working days while completion certificates of other buildings will be issued in 27 working days. In order to address the issue of fake allotment and other letters, security and bar code-based stamp papers having unique numbers would be used for the purpose, which will permanently resolve the issue.