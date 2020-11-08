Share:

Democrat Joe Biden captured the US presidency on Saturday, as voters narrowly rebuffed Republican incumbent Donald Trump’s tumultuous leadership and embraced Biden’s promise to fight the coronavirus pandemic and fix the economy in a divided nation.

Trump immediately accused Biden of “rushing to falsely pose as the winner. “This election is far from over,” he said in a statement. Emotions were high with many Hollywood celebrities that had endorsed Biden and Harris months back taking their celebrations to social media. It wasn't just Americans that had been clenching their teeth for the past few days awaiting the results. Given the global implications of the election results, many across Pakistan were glued to their screens all this time as well.

Celebrities in Pakistan much like their Hollywood counterparts, breathed a sigh of relief as Biden was announced the winner of the presidential race.

Mehwish Hayat while comparing the election to a five-day test match, proceeded to congratulate her friends in America over the election results. "Finally, after an election that seemed like a test match that after 5days play was heading for a draw, we have a result! Congrats to Joe Biden, Kamala Harris and my American friends who’ve been waiting with bated breath for this day. Hope that it will signal some good news for all of us," she said.

She also stressed on Harris being the first woman to have been elected as the Vice President of the United States. "We cannot overlook the significance of Kamala Harris being the first woman to be elected to the office of Vice President! You don't need to be American to appreciate what this means for women and especially for women of colour everywhere... Goosebumps about what the future holds!" she said.