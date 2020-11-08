Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain tested negative for coronavirus at Services Hospital on Saturday.

Hospital sources confirmed that the veteran politician was recovering. The PML-Q president was brought to the hospital on Friday. Several top government officials and opposition leaders inquired about his health and prayed for his well-being and wished him a swift recovery.

Prime Minister Imran Khan telephoned him to inquire about the health of the PML-Q leader. Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) Vice-President Maryam Nawaz also prayed for quick recovery of Ch Shujaat Hussain, who was admitted to Services Hospital for medical treatment. PML-Q leader Moonis Elahi thanked all for prayers for Chaudhry Shujaat’s recovery.