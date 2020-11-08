Share:

LAHORE - Commissioner Lahore Division Zulfiqar Ghumman, Director General Lahore Development Authority Ahmad Aziz Tarar and Chief Traffic Officer Syed Hamad Abid Saturday visited various busy localities of the city for assessing the traffic jam situation to find out a solution to the issue. A joint team of officers from Traffic Engineering & Planning Agency (TEPA), a subordinate department of Lahore Development Authority, traffic police, district administration and other departments was constituted for putting up comprehensive and workable plan for this purpose at the earliest.

The officers visited Data Darbar area, Bhatti Chowk, Circular Road, Shimla Hill, Ghari Shahu and Allama Iqbal Road and reviewed requirements for remodeling and redesigning of roads, traffic management, building of parking plazas, removal of encroachments, clearing of right of way and making other interventions at these locations. The officers reviewed ongoing work on Data Darbar Uplifting Project and repair and maintenance of Data Darbar Basement Parking.

They also reviewed various plans for traffic management at Bhati Chowk and Circular Road including stopping entry of traffic on road in front of Karbla Gamay Shah and reserving it for use by pedestrians only, using the road from Bhatti Gate to Lower Mall as a dual carriage way, underground shifting of services in the locality and other proposals for easing of traffic in this area. While visiting Shimla Hill, the officers looked into the proposal of connecting Empress Road with Davis Road by using the existing road as a three lane dual carriage way instead of one way in view of frequent choking of traffic around Shimla Hill as a result of different demonstrations. The redesigning of the square will reduce traffic congestion around the Press Club.

Officers also visited road of Queen Mary to Garhi Shahu Road to improve traffic flow.

Commissioner Lahore while talking to media said that more than 275 vehicles can be parked in the basement parking of Data Darbar Complex which had been closed for 10 years.

Practical work had been started for making this facility operational, he asserted.

In order to further upgrade the beauty of Data Darbar, work on project for Face Uplifting of the complex had been started, he mentioned. He said that traffic management around Shimla Hill Press Club as per TEPA plan was essential.

LDA Director General Ahmed Aziz Tarar said that a comprehensive plan was being prepared for traffic management on busy roads by the TEPA.

He added directions have been issued for identifying suitable places for construction of parking plazas in busy areas along Circular Road.