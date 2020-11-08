Share:

LAHORE - The COVID-19 took away 9 more lives in the province while 352 new cases of coronavirus were reported on Saturday. According to the spokesperson of Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, the number of coronavirus cases in the province reached 106,208 while the total number of deaths in the province were recorded as 2,399 altogether. The P&SHD confirmed that 158 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Lahore, 1 in Kasur, 2 in Sheikhupura, 11 in Nankana Sahib, 26 in Rawalpindi, 1 in Attock, 2 in Jehlum, 5 in Gujranwala, 3 in Sialkot,1 in Narowal, 18 in Faisalabad, 3 in Jhang, 63 in Multan, 7 in Khanewal, 1 in Lodharan, 5 in Sargodha, 4 in Mianwali, 2 in Khoshab, 2 in Chiniot,11 in Bhakkar, 15 in Bahawalpur, 2 in Jhang,1 in Dera Ghazi Khan, 1 in Lodhran, 1 in Muzaffargarh, 3 in Okara and 2 in Bahawalnagar district during the last 24 hours.

The Punjab health department has so far conducted 1,666,112 tests for COVID-19 while 97,584 confirmed cases recovered in the province.

6 confirmed, 514 suspected new dengue cases in Punjab

Six new confirmed and 514 suspected cases of dengue virus have been reported in the province during the last 24 hours.

According to the Primary & Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) here on Saturday, four confirmed cases were reported in Lahore while two cases were reported in Gujranwala. All suspected cases of dengue have been kept in surveillance and their tests are being conducted. So far, 173 cases of dengue have been confirmed since January this year in the province. However, 167 patients have been discharged after recovery and currently six patients are under treatment.

No death from dengue was reported this year due to effective measures taken by the government.

The Punjab government was continuously working against dengue across the province and the anti-dengue staff recovered dengue larvae from 3,020 places during the last seven days.

The P&SHD urged people to adopt precautionary measures and keep their environment clean and dry to protect themselves from dengue.