Share:

DGK/Multan - The Counter-Terrorism Department on Saturday killed two suspected militants in an encounter near Dera Ghazi Khan. Two suspects managed to flee the scene.

According to a Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) spokesperson, the alleged militants belonged to a banned outfit.

The suspects were planning an attack on law enforcement agencies, he added. Officials recovered ammunition and hand grenades from the suspects.

RMI warns govt against railway’s privatisation

Railways Mazdoor Itehad (RMI) has warned of privatising their department in a presser arranged at local Railways Station here on Saturday.

Secretary general of of Mazdoor Itehad Pakistan Muhammad Mansoor made clear that Railway’s privatisation wouldn’t be tolerated.

Casting apprehension over the issue, he said that trains would be privatized in first phase of privatisation in which even Railway’s employees would be barred from holding journey.

Mansoor said the department was facing financial crunch which widening with each passing day. Retired employees of the past two years weren’t given their dues. “We give a week-long deadline to the authority to pay off dues,” he said.

He warned of starting wheeel-jam strike in case their demands wouldn’t be met in letter and spirit in a week.

He also called for constituting an authoritative board to run administrative affairs of Railway’s school and hospital.

Central chairman of Railway’s union Manzoor Ahmad said employees’ election in the department wasn’t held for the last 40 years, causing deprivations of their just rights.

“So called CBA must stop exploitation of Railway’s labourers,” he concluded.