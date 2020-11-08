Share:

TANK - Deputy Commissioner Kabir Khan on Saturday visited Rural Health Center (RHC) Gomal Bazar and inspected availability of medicines and attendance of medical staff and doctors.

Flanked by Additional Assistant Commissioner Muhammad Yousaf Jatoi, the DC during the surprise visit inspected the facilities at the centre and checked attendance of the staff including the supply of medicines.

Kabir Khan said the provincial government and the health department were taking special measures to provide health facilities to the citizens at their doorsteps. He also met with patients and enquired about their problems. He said in case of any complaints, the public can contact him directly.

The Deputy Commissioner also inspected various sections of the health centre and instructed the staff and doctors to utilize all available resources to serve humanity. He said all medicines had been provided and directed the concerned doctors and staff to provide all kinds of facilities to the patients.