Share:

MANSEHRA - Deputy Inspector General of Police Hazara range, Qazi Jamilur Rehman, on Saturday inaugurated a new police post in the district.

On the occasion, he said that Jaba Police Post would ensure the law and order in its surrounding areas.

“I am thankful to the family of Syed Shahjehan for donating a piece of land where this post has been established and henceforth locals who used to go to Mansehra for police services, could come here,” he said.

He also said that his department arrested over 600 outlaws wanted in heinous crimes in the division.

“Of the 600 proclaimed offenders, 128 were from Mansehra alone,” the DIG told journalists after inaugurating the police post set up at Mansehra-Naran-Jalkhad Road here in Jaba on Saturday.

District Police Officer Sadiq Baloch was also present on the occasion.

The DIG said that crackdown was still underway and out of the total arrests, 86 outlaws were nabbed in Abbottabad, 95 in Haripur, 128 in Mansehra, 120 in Battagram, 107 in Upper Kohistan, 35 in Lower Kohistan, 30 in Kolai-Palas and 10 outlaws from Torghar district.