Share:

Sindh reported over 600 Covid-19 cases for the second consecutive day as the pandemic continues to surge in the province.

According to Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, 627 new cases were recorded in the province with five deaths during the past 24 hours.

As many as 150,169 cases have been recorded in Sindh since the start of pandemic. So far 2,684 people have succumbed to the disease in total.

CM Murad in a statement issued on Sunday said that 142 more patients recovered from the lethal virus, taking the total to 140,550.