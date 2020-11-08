Share:

LAHORE - Provincial Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Social Welfare Raja Basharat has said that four new legislative bills have been introduced in the Punjab Assembly for the betterment of minorities living in Punjab which will better protect their rights than in the past.

He was addressing a meeting of the Special Committee of the Chief Minister held under his chairmanship at the Civil Secretariat on Saturday. Provincial Minister for Minority Affairs and Human Rights Ejaz Alam Augustine, Parliamentary Secretary MPA Mahendra Pal Singh, MPA Peter Gill, MPA Imran Gill and Secretary Minority Affairs Nadeem-ur-Rehman were also present on the occasion. The meeting reviewed the issues of minority parliamentarians and held consultations for solutions.

Basharat further said that Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar was paying special attention to the welfare of minorities across Punjab.

He appealed to the participants to keep in close touch with each other for the best solution to their problems. The Law Minister said that their suggestions and recommendations for resolving the issues of minority parliamentarians would be sent to the Chief Minister.