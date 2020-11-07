Share:

Islamabad - Inter Board Committee of Chairmen (IBCC) will automate all the processes to ensure transparency and improve efficiency in service delivery and to ensure the quality of Equivalence Certificates, statement said on Saturday.

The newly appointed Secretary Inter Board Committee of Chairmen (IBCC), Dr. Ghulam Ali Mallah called on Minster for Federal Education and Professional Education, Shafqat Mehmood. The Federal Minister was apprised of new initiatives to facilitate the students. The Secretary IBCC informed that number of bank branches have been increased from 280 to 1400 across Pakistan for deposit of IBCC fee. A courier company has been assigned for collection and return of application for equivalence and attestation of certificates. He briefed the minister that IBCC will automate all the processes to ensure transparency and improve efficiency in service delivery and to ensure the quality of Equivalence Certificates, QR Code will be printed on these certificates. The website of IBCC will be revamped.

The record of equivalence and attestation will also be available on IBCC website for authenticity and students would also get facility of online application submission and fee deposit. Moreover, Higher Education Commission, universities, foreign offices and other relevant departments will be requested to verify all equivalence and attestation to curb fake elements. Effective Complaints Resolution Mechanism will be established and open court will be organised on monthly basis to address the grievances of the students.

IBCC will also organise national conference to share the best examination practices by IBCC member boards and foreign education systems for proper and credible examination system and equivalence.

Besides, conferences, workshops, seminars and related activities to strengthen secondary and higher secondary education will also be conducted. To encourage the talented students, national student competitions, career counselling and guidance sessions on further education opportunities will also be organised.

After adoption of the best evaluation system, IBCC can bring Pakistani evaluation system at par with internationally recognised best systems of evaluation at secondary level.

The minister appreciated the new initiatives introduced by IBBC. He directed the secretary IBBC to work on standardisation and modernisation of examination system. He also emphasised over improving the quality of service delivery at IBCC and developing an effective mechanism on modern lines to update the students about the status of their applications.