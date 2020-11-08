Share:

Karachi - Rise in number of street crimes in Karachi has bared lives of citizens and administration has been failed to provide protection to people’s lives and property, Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi ameer, Hafiz Naeem said. Addressing a protest demonstration organised by JI district West near Disco Moor, Orangi Town on increasing number of crimes in area, he said that criminal elements were roaming scot-free in city. He warned government should ensure protection to life and property of people and if it failed, rulers would be cordoned-off.He said that government had failed in all sphere of responsibilities and rise in crime rate in city as well as in Orangi town was a big question mark for them.He said that antidote to all issues in city lied in an empowered city government which was a yardstick to resolving problems and capable raising voice to upper houses in the government.