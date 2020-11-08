Share:

Peshawar - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, stressing the need to enhance the overall capacity of Educational Testing and Evaluation Agency (ETEA), has directed the concerned authorities to take necessary steps to this effect so that the agency could be strengthened on modern lines with the aim to enable it effectively cope with the ever-increasing requirements of testing and evaluation for recruitment in government departments and admissions in education institutions.

Presiding over the 28th meeting of the Board of Governors of ETEA, he termed the ETEA as a reliable body of the provincial government with regard to educational testing and evaluation. He said that all issues faced by ETEA would be resolved on priority basis so that the agency could perform its responsibilities with utmost efficiency maintaining the highest degree of transparency.

Advisor to Chief Minister on Higher Education Kamran Bangash, Secretary Higher Education Development Muhammad Dawood Khan, Principal Secretary to CM Shahab Ali Shah, Secretary Health Imtiaz Hussain Shah, Executive Director ETEA Sharafat Rabbani and other members of the board of governors attended the meeting.

The meeting was given a detailed briefing about the overall performance/achievements, administrative and financial matters of ETEA, issues faced by the agency and ways forwards and progress on the implementation of the decisions made in the last meeting of the BoG. It was informed that ETEA was holding its tests at all divisional level for the convenience of candidates across the province.

The meeting was informed that tests for admissions in engineering universities were held by ETEA in June this year and results were announced very next day. During 2019 ETEA conducted eleven different tests for admissions in various educational institutions and twenty different tests for recruitment in various government departments in which more than three lack candidates participated.

While stressing the need of maximum information technology interventions in ETEA testing process, the chair directed the relevant authorities for inclusion of IT experts in the BoG of ETEA so that their expertise could be obtained to strengthen the agency by the effective use of information technology. The forum was further informed that draft of new regulations was prepared to ensure maximum transparency and impartiality in the testing process which would soon be presented to the competent forum for formal approval.