LAHORE - Lahore police (Operations Wing) arrested 183 members of 81 gangs and recovered stolen property worth Rs 118 million from their possession during October 2020. During an operation against illegal weapons, the police arrested 518 alleged criminals and recovered 19 rifles, four Kalashnikovs, 15 guns, 448 revolvers and pistols as well as thousands of bullets from them.

More than 20kg heroin, 206kg of charas, 170grm ICE, 810grm opium and 4,726 litres of liquor were recovered from the arrested 635 accused. Moreover, Rs 1,485,000 were recovered from 312 gamblers during crackdown on gambling. Lahore police also arrested 107 alleged criminals during action against brothels’ in the city. Moreover, 427 proclaimed offenders of A and B categories in cases of theft, cheque dishonor fraud and other crimes were arrested along with 352 court absconder. As many as 1,033 alleged criminals were arrested over violation of ban on wheelie, kite-flying, firing into the air, begging, rental, foreigner and loudspeaker acts.