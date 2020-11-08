Share:

PESHAWAR - Legal fraternity of the province has extended their protest against amendments in the Code of Civil Procedure (CrCP) till November 10.

The lawyers have been protesting for the last several weeks. The government has recently prepared a new draft to repeal the amendments to CrPC. Once approved by the cabinet, the lawyers will end their strike, a senior lawyer said. The draft is likely to be presented before the cabinet early next week. According to the lawyers, the amendments were against the interests of both public and the lawyers.

Advocat Isa Khan told The Nation that the government party had asked the lawyers to end the strike but that they told them that they would end strike once the issue was resolved and amendments withdrawn.