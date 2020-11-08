Share:

ISLAMABD-While remembering the November 6, 1947 Martyrs of Jammu Massacre, Kashmiri leaders have pledged to continue their mission till the freedom of Occupied Kashmir from the clutches of barbaric Indian government.

These commitment was expressed during the Jammu Martyrs Day Conference which was organized by the Tehreek-e-Kashmir UK in London yesterday.

The conference was chaired by Fahim Kayani President Tehreek-e-Kashmir UK while the speakers included Abdul Rashid Turabi MLA, former Ameer Jamaat-e-Islami Gilgit Baltistan and Chairman Public Accounts Committee, Altaf Ahmed Bhat, Senior Kashmiri Hurriyat Leader & Chairman JK Salvation Movement, Lord Qurban Hussain, Naureen Farooq Ibrahim MNA & Member Kashmir Parliamentary Committee, Syed Fiaz Naqshbandi, Convenor All Parties Hurriyat Conference Pakistan/ AJK, and Muhammad Ghalib, President Tehreek-e-Kashmir Europe.

In his address, Abdul Rasheed Turabi said that global colonialism is laying a web of conspiracies against Muslims and Islam.

The US-Israel-India alliance is a deep conspiracy against the Muslim Ummah. The world Muslims should unite and thwart these conspiracies, he said adding India’s occupation of Kashmir is utterly aggressive.

According to him, India wants to achieve its nefarious goals by changing the proportion of the population in occupied Jammu and Kashmir. The ongoing independence movement in Occupied Jammu and Kashmir is a movement for the right to self-determination. Kashmiri people are fighting for their rights.

Rasheed Turabi added that the Kashmiri people will continue their struggle for independence till they reach their destination.

In his virtual address, President Jammu Kashmir Salvation Movement Altaf Ahmed Bhat said that the historic struggle and sacrifices for the freedom and right to self-determination of the Kashmiri people are part of our history. The Kashmiri people are fighting for the integrity of Pakistan and the completion of Pakistan. It is the responsibility of the base camp to guide the diaspora to work efficiently and effectively as being carried by Tehreek-e-Kashmir Uk.

Bhat added that after the abrogation of Article 370 and 35A, fascist Modi is using a so-called agency: National Intelligence Agency (NIA) to harass and arrest the Hurriyat leaders, charity organizations and NGOs. These tactics are being used to suppress Kashmiris and refrain them from demanding the right of self-determination under the United Nations.

Addressing the conference, Lord Qurban said that the international community must end its double standards and give the Kashmiri people their birth right which India has usurped. The dream of peace in the South Asian region cannot be embraced unless Kashmiris are given the right to freedom.

While it is vital for work together internationally for Kashmir cause, we should reach to MPs, International organisations and let them know the sufferings of besieged people of Kashmir.

Naureen Farooq Ibrahim MNA and Member Kashmir Parliamentary Committee said that November 6 was the darkest day in the history of Kashmir when more than 300,000 people were killed, including Children and Women.

President Tehreek-e-Kashmir UK Fahim Kayani appreciated all the participants and emphasized on a proper roadmap from the base camp regarding Kashmir cause, which will act as a guide for the organizations working for Kashmir cause internationally.