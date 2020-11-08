Share:

KARACHI - A man beat his aunt to death for refusing to lend him money for a business ven-ture in Karachi’s Shah Faisal Colony, the police said on Saturday. The 50-year-old woman was a resident of the Al-Falah Society and lived alone with her son. According to the police, the suspect, identified as Imran, visited the woman’s house when she was alone. “He asked her to give him money and she told him that she didn’t have it,” a police officer said. Imran then forced his aunt to call her daughter in Canada. When she refused, he beat her up and fled. The woman was immediately shifted to a hospital where she recorded her statement. She could not, however, survive the injuries and passed away. A case has been registered and police teams have been formed to arrest the sus-pect as soon as possible.