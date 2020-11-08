Share:

ISLAMABAD - The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has sped up the investigation of sugar subsidy scam and the Bureau’s probe team will visit different departments of Punjab and sugar mills to collect the record related to the case, The Nation has learnt it reliably.

The Security Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has already provided the details of different sugar mills in the sugar subsidy case to the NAB on the order of the Bureau.

Well placed sources revealed that DG Rawalpindi Irfan Naeem Mangi has constituted a three-member investigation team headed by a Director to visit the different government departments and sugar mills of Punjab to gather documentary records related to the case. They said that the NAB Rawalpindi has decided to summon the different stackholders for recording their statements in this case.

Earlier, SECP has also attached its two officers including Additional Director Hameed Javeed and Additional Joint Director Khurram Hasan with the NAB probe team with a task to provide required documents to the NAB as per law.

Last month, Chairman NAB Justice (R) Javed Iqbal, while chairing a meeting to review the report of Sugar Commission, had decided to form a Combined Investigation Team (CIT) to probe the sugar subsidy scam. He had tasked DG NAB Rawalpindi Irfan Naeem Mangi to conduct independent, transparent, neutral and on merit probe of the sugar subsidy case.

The teams included two investigation officers, financial experts and legal consultant on issues of sugar industry, forensic experts, case officers, additional director and relevant director under the leadership of the DG NAB Rawalpindi.

The Chairman NAB had directed to complete the sugar subsidy investigations in a professional manner by providing an ample opportunity to individuals and departments and take action against those, who illegally received subsidy on sugar.

Earlier, the federal government had sent the Rs 29 billion sugar subsidy matter to NAB for criminal investigation.