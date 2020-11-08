Share:

LAHORE-Northern captain Nauman Ali recorded his career’s 14th five-wicket haul on the second day of his team’s third round first-class Quaid-e-Azam Trophy fixture against Sindh at the UBL Sports Complex.

According to information made available here, on a day when 13 wickets fell, Sindh were bowled out for 217 in 57.3 overs as Nauman and right-arm pacer Waqas Ahmed shared nine wickets. Nauman took five wickets for 62 runs in 20.3 overs, which was his second five-fer in as many matches. With the wicket of Khurram Manzoor (6), Waqas provided his team the first breakthrough. His next three wickets were Saud Shakeel (25), Asad Shafiq (35) and Sindh captain Sarfaraz Ahmed (0).

Northern were 45-3 in their second innings and led Sindh by 156 runs when stumps were drawn. Their openers Umair Masood (two) and Zeeshan Malik (six) were dismissed by Sohail Khan and Tabish Khan before Umar Amin followed up his fighting half-century in the first innings with a 20. On Sunday, Sarmad Bhatti (13*) and Mohammad Nawaz (2*) will resume their innings.

Southern Punjab captain Hussain Talat third first-class century highlighted day two of his team’s match against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa at the National Bank Sports Complex. The Southern Punjab captain made 131 runs to help his team close the day’s play at 257-6 in 72 overs in reply of KP’s 304 all out. Hussain, who arrived at the crease at 31 for one, smashed 13 fours and six sixes. Over the course of his 180-ball stay, he stitched a crucial 148-run partnership with M Irfan, who is undefeated on 71, after Southern Punjab lost half of their batting lineup for 106 runs. Slow-left arm orthodox Khalid Usman and off-spinner Sajid Khan took two wickets each for 58 and 64 runs, respectively. From Southern Punjab’s first innings, both teams have gathered two bonus each.

Title defenders Central Punjab were trailing Balochistan by 102 runs at the National Stadium. Central Punjab finished the day at 204-6, thanks to a 79-run partnership between their captain Azhar Ali and Usman Salahuddin. The pair came together much earlier than they had anticipated as both Central Punjab openers – Ahmed Shehzad (eight) and Abid Ali (six) – were dismissed early in the innings with the scorecard reading 34.

Azhar stroked his 63 runs from 147 balls while Usman fell six runs short of his 44th half-century. On the third morning of the match, Bilawal Iqbal (19*) and Ahmed Safi Abdullah (21*) will resume the innings for Central Punjab. By the virtue of dismissing six Central Punjab batsmen, Balochistan, who are led by Imran Butt, have gathered two bonus points for bowling. Pacers Amad Butt and Taj Wali took two wickets each.

SCORES IN BRIEF

AT UBL SPORTS COMPLEX

NORTHERN 328 all out, 91 overs (M Nawaz 73, Hammad Azam 64, Umar Amin 62; Sohail Khan 4-52, Tabish Khan 3-41, Fawad Alam 2-24) AND 45-3, 21 overs (Umar Amin 20) vs SINDH 217 all out, 57.3 overs (Sharjeel Khan 48, Fawad Alam 39; Nauman Ali 5-62, Waqas Ahmed 4-78)

AT NATIONAL BANK SPORTS COMPLEX

KHYBER PAKHTUNKHWA 304 all out, 108.3 overs (Adil Amin 90, Kamran Ghulam 64; M Abbas 6-33, Zahid Mehmood 2-91) vs SOUTHERN PUNJAB 257-6, 72 overs (Hussain Talat 131, M Irfan 71*; Khalid Usman 2-58, Sajid Khan 2-64)

AT NATIONAL STADIUM

BALOCHISTAN 306 all out, 102 overs (Ali Waqas 75, Taimur Ali 63, Imran Butt 53; Ahmed Safi Abdullah 3-56, Waqas Maqsood 3-66, Bilawal Iqbal 3-66) vs CENTRAL PUNJAB 204-6, 62 overs (Azhar Ali 63, Usman Salahuddin 44; Amad Butt 2-38, Taj Wali 2-46).