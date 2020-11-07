Share:

ISLAMABAD-Netflix has launched a linear service with a pre-programmed feed of TV shows, movies and other programming that is similar to an old-fashioned broadcast network. Called Direct, the option is aimed at Netflix users who are ‘lacking inspiration,’ the company said.Currently it’s only being offered in France, Netflix’s fifth largest market after the US, Brazil, the UK and Mexico. Users can access Direct via the Netflix web browser, where a 24-hour real-time schedule programming is on view. Because it airs live, there’s no rewinding or fast-forwarding. ‘In France, where traditional TV consumption is very popular, many viewers like the idea of programming that avoids having to choose what to watch,’ Netflix product manager Emily Grewal said in a blog post.