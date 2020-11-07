Share:

ISLAMABAD-Nicki Minaj delighted fans recently as she debuted her new music video with Mike WiLL Made-It and Young Boy Never Broke Again, called What That Speed Bout? The rapper, 37, filmed the collaboration while she was pregnant with her son and certainly showed off her eclectic fashion state in the futuristic video. For her main look, Nicki caught the eye in a chainmail top which had dollar signs strategically placed so as to protect her modesty. It was adorned with gold rope and had chunky gold chains hanging in loops over her pregnancy curves. She teamed the look with faux fur leopard print jacket and wore a bright blonde wig in an Ariana Grande style ponytail. The Superbass hit-maker then rocked a lime green number with graphic winged eyeliner and statement silver jewellery. The video opened with Mike, a scientist of some sort, working on a computer screen as Young Boy materialized out of thin air in a large plastic tube behind him. The newly animated rapper starts to spit bars within Mike’s lab while women with white lab coats popped up. The action then moved to a sterile white hallways, where Nicki joins Young Boy. Earlier this week, Nicki shared a photo from set with Young Boy that revealed she was visibly pregnant while filming, explaining why her lower half is never seen in the video.