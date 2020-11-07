Share:

There is absolutely no space for any American citizen who once while taking an oath of citizenship, has “entirely renounce and abjure all allegiance and fidelity to any foreign prince, potentate, state, or sovereignty of whom or which I have heretofore been a subject or citizen; that I will support and defend the Constitution and laws of the United States of America against all enemies, foreign and domestic”.

Once an individual has taken such an oath, he is not allowed to again pledge his loyalty to any country, including the country of which he has formerly been a citizen by birth or any other mode for acquiring citizenship.

In case an American citizen chooses to publicly pledge an oath of allegiance or loyalty to any other state he automatically loses citizenship of the USA. For a country like Pakistan with almost over 95% Muslim population, the significance of an oral oath needs to be recognised and accepted as part of our faith, because the recitation of Kalema is the essential prerequisite for any human being to enter the faith. The Kalema is an oral oath where an individual publicly acknowledges the existence of Almighty Allah SWT as the sole creator of the universe and all that exists and his belief in the finality of Prophet Muhammad PBUH as his messenger.

After acquiring citizenship of the USA, the individual gives a commitment “to bear arms on behalf of the US” and “perform noncombatant service in the Armed Forces of the US when required by law”. Such an individual should never be allowed to hold any public office in Pakistan and cannot be privy to state secrets or sit in any cabinet meeting or a committee. Afghanistan, India and Malaysia do not allow dual nationality.

MALIK TARIQ ALI,

Lahore.