MULTAN - Noted author, intellectual and PPP leader Syed Haidar Abbas Gardezi died here at Nishtar hospital after brief illness on Saturday. Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi expressed heartfelt condolences on the sad demise of Mr. Gardezi who was member federal council of PPP and president of PPP study circle Multan. A large number of people attended his Namaz-e-Janaza behind Allama Aun Muhammad Naqvi and he was buried at the Ihata of shrine of Hazrat Shah Yousuf Gardez. Haidar Abbas Gardezi was the only son of noted poet Syed Hassan Raza Gardezi who did his poetry in Urdu, Seraiki and English languages. He was the son in law of noted political leader Syed Qaswar Gardezi and brother in law of Syed Muzaffar Hussain Gardezi, Syed Aun Abbas Gardezi, Dr. Ali Raza Gardezi, and Mango Growers Association (MGA) Multan president Syed Zahid Hussain Gardezi. Late Haidar Abbas Gardezi is survived by a widow and three daughters. His Qul ceremony would be held on Nov 9, 10 am at Imambargah Shah Gardez. Foreign minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi, federal parliamentary secretary for finance Zain Hussain Qureshi, federal parliamentary secretary Zahoor Qureshi, Makhdoom Javed Hashmi, chairman Markazi Imam Hussain Council Dr. Ghazanfar Mehdi, Khawaja Rizwan Alam, Mazhar Arif, Nafees Ahmad Ansari, Mazhar Abbas Bukhari, Syed Ibn e Hussain, Syed Ibn e Abbas, Syed Asghar Gardezi, Mir Ahmad Kamran Magsi and others expressed heartfelt condolences on the death of Syed Haidar Abbas Gardezi.