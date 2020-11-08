Share:

Pakistan has reported 25 deaths in last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has surged to 343,189. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 6,968.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) 1,436 persons have been tested positive for COVID-19 in 24 hours.

Sindh remains the worst-hit province by the pandemic in terms of cases followed by Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad.

Till now 149,542 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 106,577 in Punjab, 40,397 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 21,557 in Islamabad, 16,055 in Balochistan, 4,703 in Azad Kashmir and 4,358 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Furthermore 2,679 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Sindh, 2,407 in Punjab, 1,288 in KP, 154 in Balochistan, 238 in Islamabad, 93 in GB and 109 in Azad Kashmir.

Pakistan has so far conducted 4,676,263 coronavirus tests and 32,350 in last 24 hours. 318,417 coronavirus patients have recovered in the country whereas 921 patients are in critical condition.