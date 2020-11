Share:

Israeli forces shot and injured a Palestinian in an alleged stabbing attack in the occupied West Bank, according to the military on Sunday.

In a statement, the army said an assailant attempted to stab soldiers near a refugee camp southwest of Hebron city.

No injuries were reported among Israeli soldiers.

According to the Palestinian news agency Wafa, citing security sources, said Israeli forces shot a youth approaching a military watchtower near Fawwar refugee camp southwest of Hebron.