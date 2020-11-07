Share:

“Seen in the light of evolution, biology is, perhaps, intellectually the most satisfying and inspiring science. Without that light it becomes a pile of sundry facts — some of them interesting or curious but making no meaningful picture as a whole.”

–Theodosius Dobzhansky

Charles Darwin is known for his revolutionary work in the field of biology. He is to biology what Freud might be to psychology, Marx to International Political Economy and what Shakespeare is to literature. On 24th November in 1859, he published his seminal work titled “On Origin of Species”. The work was fundamental in changing the way we perceived the evolution of human specie and was essential in the development of evolutionary biology as a discipline. Evolution of human beings, a question that was dealt with in philosophy, was now firmly placed within the domain of biology. Without his work, biology would not have made the progress it has. As a groundbreaking work, the impact of his book was seen across different academic disciplines. It still informs the discourse in sociology, religious studies, politics and economics.