ISLAMABAD - Educational institutions being a soft target have always remained hit by terrorists, whenever they wanted to sabotage any political happenings. Considering the fact, Pakistan and Afghanistan both neighbouring countries have suffered due to terrorist inhumane acts and particularly when they choose schools, madrassahs, universities or any kind of educational institutions for their cowardly doings. Afghanistan is still going through turmoil and recently in an attack on Kabul University, 22 students aged between 20-24 years were killed and more than 30 were injured.

To condemn the attack on educational institutions in Afghanistan, Pakistani students gathered and organised a peaceful walk near National Press Club Islamabad and a candlelight vigil to express solidarity with Afghans and condemn the attack on university. Students from different universities like Quaid-e-Azam University, NUML, International Islamic University Islamabad, and Muslim-Youth University actively participated to express solidarity with their Afghan brethren and condemn attack on educational institutions. Pak-Afghan Youth Forum organised this to show Afghan brethren that they are not alone in this moment of grief and Pakistanis can equally feel their pain as they have been through this time when terrorists hit educational institutions in Pakistan like APS, Bacha Khan University, madrassahs and other institutes imparting light of knowledge to its youth and children.

Salman Javed, Director PAYF offered condolence prayers with participants, led the walk. Ahsan Hamid Durrani, Mentor-PAYF and CEO-Emerging Policy Makers Institute while talking to media and youth present at the occasion said that we extend our condolences to grieved families