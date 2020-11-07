Share:

ISLAMABAD-Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) on Saturday decided to close three departments of the hospital for two weeks due to novel coronavirus (COVID-19) there.

This was decided in a meeting of the clinical heads of the hospital departments. The meeting minutes available with The Nation said that the department of Neurology, Nephrology and Orthopaedics will remain closed for two weeks due to COVID-19 cases in these departments.

It was also decided that the head of departments will use the human resource of their departments at their own and intimate the roaster of each month to administration till 28th of every month. The meeting held by heads of all departments also decided that all investigation slips especially pathology/radiology must be signed and stamped by the treating doctor. No slip will be entertained without name stamp.

It was also decided that all the doctors should arrange name stamp at their own. Head of departments to ensure that name stamps are being affixed on their investigation slips.

Meanwhile, the District Health Office (DHO) also recommended sealing of departments of National University of Modern Languages (NUML) and FAST.

The letters written by the DHO to Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) authority said that seven cases were confirmed in NUML and two in FAST university.

In NUML, the sealed departments include Department of Management Sciences, Department of Computer Science, Department of International Relations and Department of English.

In FAST university, the cases were confirmed from the department of MS Data Science. Departments of both universities were recommended to close till disinfection of the premises.

The letter issued by DHO said that it is hereby advised to immediately close down the concerned class premises for a period till further intimation by the office of the DHO and conduct thorough disinfection activities as per guidelines issued by Ministry of National Health Services (NHS).

It said that cases residing in the hostel must be isolated till recovery and their contacts must also be quarantined in the separate isolation area.

All the remaining departments are advised to follow physical distancing, hand hygiene and face mask precautions inside classes, cafeterias and on campus to prevent further spread of the infection.

Furthermore, COVID-19 testing of all the exposed staff/students must be performed and adherence to SOP’s must be strictly ensured.

It said that all close contacts of the cases must be quarantined for a period of 14 days.

Earlier, the city health authorities on Friday closed Islamic International University Islamabad after confirmation of 12 novel coronavirus cases in different departments of the university.