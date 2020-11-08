Share:

Prime Minister Imran Khan says difficult phase of the economic revival period is over, as encouraging results from government’s efforts in the economic sector have started emerging.

In a meeting with political leaders and representatives of civil society in Hafizabad, he said international community has also acknowledged effective strategy of the government.

The Prime Minister said contrary to other countries of the region, Pakistan’s economy after COVID19 pandemic has been recovering with unprecedented pace.

He said the increased sale of cement indicates that construction sector is booming in the country.