ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan would soon discuss to streamline role of anti-corruption establishment of the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhewa provinces in order to eliminate institutional corruption.

According to informed sources, the prime minister has taken serious view of public complaints that corruption continues at lower level in the government institutions in the two provinces.

There are serious complaints of bribery in the revenue and other public dealing departments which are brining a bad name to the government.

The sources said that the prime minister would soon convene a high level meeting to discuss the role and performance of anti-corruption establishments in the two provinces.

The meeting will be attended by the governors, chief ministers and senior officials from the NAB, FIA and Anti-Corruption Establishments to discuss and streamline the role of the provincial anti-graft bodies.