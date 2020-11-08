Share:

LAHORE - City police on Saturday arrested Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) MPA Khwaja Imran Nazir in a case pertaining to a clash between law-enforcement agencies and the party workers outside the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) office in August. The suspect was arrested by a team of Faisal Town police on Saturday, officials said.

SP Model Town Dost Mohammad told reporters that the police intercepted Kh Nazir at the Model Town Link Road after receiving confirmation from the Lahore Safe Cities Authority.

CTO Hamid Abid said the PML-N leader's car had been identified through safe city cameras in the NAB offices attack case. The vehicle was handed over to the Faisal Town police station while the MPA was taken into custody.