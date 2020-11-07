Share:

Rawalpindi-Former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said that respect to vote is the narrative of every Pakistani and they also want to run system by politicians as per the constitution.

He said that the progress of the country and putting it on development path was the stance of PML-N and Nawaz Sharif.

Addressing the PML-N workers convention at Peshawar Road near Naseerabad on Saturday, PML-N leader said that PML-N supreme leader Nawaz Sharif wanted democracy and supremacy of the Parliament to flourish in the country and it was his stance.

He came hard on the turncoats and said that those who enjoyed the public offices in PML-N tenure should be held responsible. He said that all those who changed their loyalty and party in general elections were hiding themselves from the people. About Lt. Gen (R) Abdul Qadir Baloch and Sanaullah Zahri, he said that the PML-N Balochistan President was making different statements after failing to make rift in Pakistan Democratic Movement. “I must ask them to not make such statements as it was not respectable way. If you do not want to be part of PML-N then you can part your ways,” he said.

Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said that PML-N’s stance to give respect to the vote was basically to give respect to the people’s opinion.

He said that Imran Khan was talking about anarchy in the country to save his politics. “The army is ours. We will defend the army. Inflation and unemployment-stricken people want to get rid of the current government,” he said.

“The country is passing through difficult time and there is dire need to run the country as per constitution. PML-N supreme leader Nawaz Sharif is advocating the stance for the rule of law and supremacy of Parliament,” he said.

PML-N Punjab President Rana Sanaullah also talked about the stance of PML-N and Nawaz Sharif and said the election rigging in 2018 put the country out of development path and due to this, the people were suffering from inflation, law and order and other problems.

“It is wrong perception that PML-N’s stance to give respect to vote is against the state intuitions. We made it clear that we wanted to run the country according to constitution,” he said.

He said that the people were looking toward PML-N as it had ability to bring the country out of crises. “The only panacea of all the problems of the people is in fair and free elections and supremacy of Parliament,” he said.

“After 72 years, India has taken the lead, followed by Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Nepal and Afghanistan. We went into reverse gear, the world is moving forward. We have to answer the question of why Pakistan lagged behind and how other nations got progress,” he said.

By eradicating terrorism from the country, he said that Nawaz Sharif fulfilled his promise to bring peace in the country.

PML-N Rawalpindi Divisional President and former MNA Malik Ibrar said that all the party leaders and workers had started the work to hold workers convention in the country and they will make Lahore public meeting successful.

At the venue, the police arrested a suspicious person and shifted to Naseerabad Police Station. “We are interrogating the accused,” said SSP Syed Ali.

Police held a man who hurled mobile phone at former PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi in workers’ convention. The veteran leader of PML-N, however, hardly escaped the mobile attack. The person identified as Muhammad Afzaal was shifted to police station for further investigation.