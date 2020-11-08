Share:

FAISALABAD - The Punjab Highway Patrolling (PHP) police Faisalabad Region busted a dacoit gang and held its three members besides arresting seven proclaimed offenders on Saturday.

According to a PHP spokesperson, a police team of patrolling post Asgarabad, headed by Sub-Inspector Muhammad Mujahid stopped a car, and during search, recovered illicit weapons from three car-riders. Police arrested the accused and sent them behind the bars at Balochni police station after registration of a case against them. The accused were identified as Asad, Nadeem Ashraf and Umar, son of Iqbal. Police recovered three pistols 30-bore and several bullets from their posession.

Meanwhile, police nabbed seven proclaimed offenders from different parts of the region. Police also held 16 motorcyclists for using unapproved registration number-plates and seven others over rash driving.

Supply of clean drinking water top priority: WASA

Vice-Chairman Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Sheikh Shahid Javed has said that the Agency was utilising all available resources for provision of clean drinking water and sewerage facilities.

The officers have been strictly directed to redress public complaints on priority basis, he said while visiting different areas of the city on Saturday.

He said that sewerage issues were being readdressed in different areas.

He asked the citizens to avoid throwing shopping bags, plastic items, rappers, shampoo sachet, rubbish etc in sewerage lines. He said that minor negligence of the citizens blocked the sewerage line and sewerage became overflow.

He also appealed to the people to ensure cleanliness in their surroundings and immediately complained to the WASA in case of sewage overflow.

He said that new pipelines would be laid down in the areas where sewerage lines had spoiled after survey. He also urged them for early payment of water bills.