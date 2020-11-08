Share:

President Dr Arif Alvi has congratulated President Elect Joe Biden and Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris, reported by Radio Pakistan.

In a tweet, he said we are looking forward to an improving US role towards world peace especially in Afghanistan, as well as the entire region.

The President said Pakistan looks forward to our continued long-term friendship and a dignified relationship.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has also felicitated Joe Biden for defeating Republican candidate Donald Trump in the United States presidential election.

In a tweet message, he said, I look forward to President Elect Biden's Global Summit on Democracy & working with him to end illegal tax havens and stealth of nation's wealth by corrupt leaders.

Prime Minister also said that Pakistan will continue to work with the US for peace in Afghanistan and in the region.