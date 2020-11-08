Share:

ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan on Saturday said price hike and unemployment, and not the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), were the real challenges to the incumbent government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Addressing a rally at Dhoke Imam Din’s Union Council Kalyal, Rawalpindi after inaugurating development projects of worth millions of rupees, he said opposition’s grand alliance (PDM) posed no threat to the government as the member parties were like a bunch of used and obsolete cartridges. “They (opposition parties) should be ashamed of themselves. PDM leadership should answer the loot and plunder of the last 35 years before pointing fingers at the government,” he said.

The minister inaugurated Rs30.20 million sui gas supply projects in Dhoke Mera, Bilal Colony, Kashmir Colony and Satti Town areas, saying serving people was his topmost priority. He clarified he had no personal agenda and only believed in serving the people selflessly and would continue to do so without any discrimination. He said a community centre would also be constructed in the area for serving the people while work on a water supply scheme would also be launched. He informed Rs440 million had been allocated for the purpose.

Criticizing previous elected representatives of the area, the federal minister said they even did not know the exact location and number of union councils.

Sarwar urged the people to support PTI if they wanted to see a prosperous and powerful Pakistan. Criticising former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, he said Nawaz thrice remained country’s prime minister but was ousted from power corridors due to his deeds.

He said the whole Sharif family was a thief. “They left the country firstly in 200 after inking an agreement with former president Pervez Musharraf and now again they have fled,” he said, and added he was astonished to learn that the opposition parties were not sincere with each other as was evident by the statement of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari who on Friday distanced himself from Nawaz Sharif’s anti-army narrative. Member Provincial Assembly from PP-12 Chaudhry Wasiq Qayyum also attended the meeting.