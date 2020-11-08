Share:

KARACHI - Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) is all set to hold its rally at Bagh-e-Jinnah, Karachi to-day Speaking to media on Saturday morning, Mustafa Kamal, the party founder, said he would reveal to Karachi’s residents what their and Pakistan’s real issues were at the rally. He was overseeing the arrangements at the ground. “We (Karachi) don’t want a (financial) package, but our rights,” he said. Kamal said that the people who would attend the rally would do so willingly. No one will be forced, he remarked. The politician has, in the past, claimed that MQM used to force and threaten its supporters to come to its gatherings.