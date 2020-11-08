Share:

HYDERABAD - The central president Pakistan Sarzameen Students Federation (PSSF), Aizaz Ali has expressed deep grief over the death of Pro-Vice Chancellor Sindh University Mirpurkhas Campus, Prof. Dr Imdad Ismaili. In a condolence message issued on Saturday, he paid rich tribute to the service of late Prof Dr Imdad Ali Ismaili in the field of education particularly information technology. He was a great asset for students and the vacuum which created after his death could not be filled, he commented. Expressing sympathies with bereaved family members, the president PSSF on behalf of the office bearers and members of the executive committee, prayed to Allah Almighty for the rest of the departed soul in eternal peace and give passions to the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude.