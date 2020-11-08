Share:

Islamabad - Since the two coalition partners [MQM-P and GDA] have expressed their reservations in its meeting with the prime minister, the senior PTI’s members will soon start holding a series of meetings to address the reservations of its allied partners. Both the allied partners [MQM-P and GDA] have the same stance on the matter related to the preliminary results of population census. The ruling party [PTI] will separately hold a meeting with both the coalition partners to avoid further annoyance, background discussions with treasury benches members revealed. Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM-P) had already expressed their reservations in a parliamentary committee formed to resolve the matter related to the results of population census. The MQM-P wants to resolve their grievances before the final announcement of population census results in the upcoming CCI’s meeting. The Council of Common Interests (CCI) meeting is likely to take place in the coming month (November). Talking to The Nation, MQM-P’s senior member said that the department concerned should take input from the Cabinet Committee on Population Census. “MQM-P has expressed their reservations about the results in the meeting chaired by Minister Ali Zaiadi,” said MQM-P member. Sources said that the parliamentary committee in its meetings could not fully reach any conclusion as yet. Despite a series of meetings, members of the allied partners including Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM-P) and Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) could not resolve the issue. On the other hand, the Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) will soon start preparing a summary about the agenda of the upcoming CCI’s meeting, in which the results of population census might also be added, said sources.

The joint census commissioner had reportedly said that the final result of the 2017 census had also been forwarded to the Council of Common Interests (CCI).