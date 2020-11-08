Share:

LAHORE - Provincial Ministers, Assembly Members and PTI officials called on Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar here on Saturday. Elected representatives and party office-bearers apprised the Chief Minister about the problems in their respective areas. Usman Buzdar, while assuring them of the early solution of their problems, said that public service is PTI government’s agenda which will be fulfilled.

He said that Punjab has been put on the road to progress and development. He said that the model police system would be introduced in different districts of Punjab including Rawalpindi.

The former rulers made merely lip service but did nothing in reality, he slammed.

He declared that the opposition’s treacherous narrative has been badly failed due to its unbecoming approach of reviling the national integrity.

The opposition’s eldritch alliance is withering away as their leaders are not sincere with each other. The PDM is about to reach its logical conclusion and a single statement has laid a foundation of the disintegration of this alliance. The people are well-aware and they have rejected the treacherous narrative of the thieves.

Buzdar said that a prescient leader like Imran Khan is imperative for the survival of the country. The govt will complete its term under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan. Those who met with the Chief Minister include provincial minister Samsaam Ali Bukhari, Shaukat Ali Lalika, Jahanzaib Kitchi, Advisors Hanif Patafi and Asif Mehmood, MNAs Aurnzaib Kitchi, Sadaqat Ali Abassi, MPA Major (retired), Muhammad Latasib Satti, Shahbaz Ahmed, former MNA Sardar Malik Amir, Yar Warran, Usman Chunar, Aun Chaudhry, Sameera Malik and others.

Appeals to people for taking corona seriously

Buzdar has made an appeal to the people for taking corona seriously. He said that threat of coronavirus is being increased gradually. Adopting precautionary measures are in favour of every citizen. The decisions of NCOC meeting will be implemented. People must use masks to avoid coronavirus and make masks as a part of their lives for protecting themselves from Covid-19. He said that people have to show responsibility once again.

The number of active corona patients in Punjab has reached to 6225. 352 confirmed cases of the corona were reported and 9 patients died during the last 24 hours, while, 12,194 corona diagnostic tests were conducted during the last 24 hours. He said that so far 1660112 corona tests have been conducted in Punjab and out of 106208 corona patients, 97584 patients have been recovered. He said that 2,399 patients have died from coronavirus in Punjab.