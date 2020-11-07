Share:

ISLAMABAD - She has been the fashion industry’s designated ‘It girl’ since entering the scene in the early 2000s. And Olivia Palermo proved her longevity as a style icon as she strolled solo around New York City. The 34 year old socialite concealed her enviably slender frame beneath a stunning leather mulberry toned coat. Olivia opted to wear the statement making coat as a dress, so she buttoned nearly every button except the remaining few towards the coat’s hem. In order to protect herself and others from COVID-19, Palermo concealed the majority of her face behind a striped silk scarf. She also had on a pair of large, orange framed sunglasses that complimented her slicked back hairdo. Olivia slipped her feet into a pair of pale camel toned boots and she carried a designer bag in her clutches.