MULTAN - Federal Secretary for Religious Affairs, Sardar Ajaz Khan Jaffar ordered officials concerned to get the Evacuee Trust property located at prime locations of the city retrieved which was worth million of rupees.

He directed lawyers of the trust to get the stay from High Court vacated taken by illegal occupants of the land.

Director Hajj Director, Rehan Abbas Khokhar told media that the secretary issued the orders during heating of pending cases of the Evacuee Trust.

Mr Jaffar said that all the pending cases would be disposed of as soon as possible adding the complainants should appear with their lawyers to avoid next date of hearing, he informed.

The secretary heard the Evacuee Trust cases of Multan and Sahiwal divisions and gave the verdict, Mr Khokhar said.