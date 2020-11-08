Share:

The local administration on Sunday has decided to enforce smart lockdown in five sectors of Islamabad after surge in coronavirus cases.

According to details, a notification in this regard has been sent to DC while health teams have also been formed for medical assistance.

The decision was taken after Pakistan reported 25 deaths in last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has surged to 343,189. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 6,968.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), 1,436 persons have been tested positive for COVID-19 in 24 hours.