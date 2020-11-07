Share:

ISLAMABAD-Taking a stroll in nature is good for people struggling with their mental health, but the benefits are hindered if a person is instructed to do so by their doctor or loved ones. So-called ‘green prescriptions’ are becoming increasingly popular as GPs use Mother Nature to help people struggling with depression, anxiety and other issues. But a study by the University of Exeter found instructions to go outdoors undermine the benefits compared to a person motivating themself to spend time alfresco. The findings reveal the more pressure people feel from friends or other well-wishers to visit nature, the less inclined they are to do so and the more anxious they feel.