Share:

Swabi - The Swabi Women University (SWU) has been closed for 15 days owing to the fears of spread of coronavirus as death toll in second wave of the virus is already increasing in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and rest of the country.

According to a notification issued by the university administration, the students were asked to take online classes. The notification said the faculty and administrative staff held a meeting on Friday to assess the current situation of coronavirus and decided to close the university for 15 days as precautionary measure.

The university will offer online classes from November 07 to Nov 21 keeping in view the dangerous situation of corona in the province. Swabi district has also been affected from the virus where the number of corona patients is growing.

It said the cases of corona are spreading rapidly after which it is considered suitable to act with precaution. However, essential staff/administrative staff will attend the university on rotation basis to perform official duties under strict Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).