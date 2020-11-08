Share:

ISLAMABAD - Three foreign women managed to escape from the captivity of three men who tried to assault them sexually in Sinyari forest where they went for hiking, informed sources on Saturday. The foreigners contacted police which rushed to the woods to rescue them, they said. Later, police held two out of three accused and shifted them to Margalla police station for legal action against them, they added. The three foreign ladies include a Norwegian national, one belonging to Italy and one from Turkey, sources said. The three ladies were employed in Food and Agricultural Organization of UN and WHO in Islamabad. “Three foreign women and a male were trekking on Margalla Hills and heading towards Sinyari forest when they forgot the way,” sources said adding that three men ambushed the females suddenly.

They said the troika attempted to assault the ladies sexually but they resisted the attempt and managed to obtain release from the captivity of accused and started running in the jungle. One of the lady alerted her organisation which passed on information to police, sources said adding that DIG Operations Islamabad Waqar Uddin Syed came into action and sent several police teams under supervision of ASP Kohsar Circle to rescue the ladies.

The ladies were brought to police station Kohsar safely by heavy contingent of police, said sources.

“We three friends were on Margalla Hills for hiking when three men approached and tried to snatch hand bags and assault sexually,” one of the victim ladies told police in the Police Station. We fought back and managed to escape the attackers’ grip and ran away, police quoted one of the ladies as saying.

“We dispatched several police teams to jungle to rescue the foreign ladies,” said a senior police officer while talking to The Nation. He said a search operation was launched in forest and two accused were held while third managed to escape.

“We have escorted the three women to their houses safely,” he said. Till the filing of this report, police did not receive application from foreign females for registration of case against accused.