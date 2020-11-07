Share:

ISLAMABAD-Johnny Depp will never work in Hollywood again, a top lawyer has claimed, after he was fired from his Fantastic Beasts role following the Amber Heard ‘wife-beater’ libel trial. Depp, 57, was said to have had a ‘monster side’ by a judge who ruled that he did in fact beat Amber 12 times during their explosive marriage. The American actor has now been forced to quit at the request of production company Warner Bros, despite having already shot some scenes for the upcoming Fantastic Beasts movie. His role as the villainous GellertGrindelwald, which he played in the first two movies in JK Rowling’s Harry Potter spin-off series, will be recast. And media lawyer Mark Stephens believes the sacking could end Depp’s career in Hollywood.