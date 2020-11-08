Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has said that there is no continuity in opposition’s rhetoric. The purpose of their protest is to protect their own interests. We will build Naya Pakistan and we will come back to power again.

The next elections are to be held on good governance and not on any rhetoric.

If the people do not want to overthrow a government, no power can overthrow the government. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Pakistan is moving in the right direction and the people stand with our government. We support transparent and impartial accountability. No PTI member is abroad for fear of accountability. He was talking to mediamen on Saturday after visiting a cotton production improvement laboratory in Lahore.

The Governor Punjab said that there is no doubt that corona is spreading again so I appeal to the government and opposition not to hold rallies and large gatherings in the current situation and to ensure implementation of SOPs to prevent corona.

If corona intensifies again, it will be a great loss for the country and the nation. He said that it is our responsibility to implement all the promises we have made to the country including eradication of corruption, transparency and ensuring merit. If we don’t materialize the dream of ‘’Naya Pakistan’’ then the public has the right to take a decision through their votes.

Replying to a question, the Governor Punjab said that since the Opposition parties have gathered on the platform of PDM, there has been no continuity in their statements. Every day, their policies and positions of the parties are changing. It is only threatening to defend itself but the government is strong and united.

He said that this government is not going anywhere because of opposition’s rallies and protests and I once again ask the Opposition to wait patiently for the general elections.