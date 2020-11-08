Share:

LAKKI MARWAT - The Wildlife Department of DI Khan seized falcons and cranes from birds’ smugglers in separate operations on Saturday.

Divisional Forest Officer Wildlife Khan Malook told this correspondent that a special raiding team jointly headed by Range Officer Khalil Kundi and Deputy Ranger Officers Naeem Javed and Sadat was dispatched to Daraban Check Post to arrest the birds’ carriers.

During search operation of suspected vehicles the Wildlife Department personnel arrested a man Amjad Husain, a resident of Khushab district of Punjab, and seized two falcons from him, Khan Malook said. The precious birds were being smuggled to Punjab from Balochistan via Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The Divisional Forest Officer said a case had been registered against the birds’ smuggler under relevant sections of Wildlife and Biodiversity Act. Khan Malook said another Wildlife Department team headed by Sub Divisional Wildlife Officer Ms Manahil Wahab captured a birds’ carrier Wahab Khan at Ramak Check Post and seized eight Eurasian cranes from him.

He said the birds were being illegally smuggled to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from Karachi via Punjab.

The same raiding party, he added, arrested a falcon dealer Muhammad Akbar and recovered compensation amount of Rs550000 from him for his involvement in illegal falcon trapping, dealing and trafficking.