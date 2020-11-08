Share:

ISLAMABAD -The World Kashmir Awareness Forum (WKAF) has condemned the Indian government’s continued Hindutva fascist assault on the disputed region of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) saying the Modi government seems to have bent upon suppressing the voices of Kashmiris and anyone else who raises a finger against its settler-colonial agenda and blatant human rights abuses in the region.

“In recent days, India’s National Investigation Agency (NIA) has carried out surprise raids in Jammu & Kashmir and across India on the business offices of various NGOs and media outlets, as well as the offices and residences of human rights activists. These raids by NIA have now become the BJP government’s favoured tools used to investigate the alleged use of funds collected “for secessionist and separatist activities,” said the WKAF in a statement received here yesterday.

The NGOs targeted by recent raids include the Jammu & Kashmir Yateem Foundation, the Salvation Movement, Human Welfare Foundation, Jammu & Kashmir Voice of Victims, Falah-e-Aaam Trust, the humanitarian outfit Athroot, and Delhi-based Charity Alliance.

The WKAF condemns these raids unequivocally and calls upon men and women of conscience worldwide, particularly international human rights advocacy groups and other NGOs, to redouble their efforts in highlighting the ongoing human rights abuses in the Indian occupied Kashmir, and to demand that the government in New Delhi work for a peaceful settlement of the Kashmir dispute.

It also said that the Indian state’s new repressive measures may bring temporary silence among Kashmir’s besieged population and their supporters, but it will never buy their allegiance to India. “Prolonging the settlement of the Kashmir dispute will bring peace neither to India nor to South Asia, and will prolong the unnecessary suffering of thousands of innocent civilians.”