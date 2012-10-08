



LAHORE – The wedding ceremony of Evacuee Trust Property Board Chairman Syed Asif Hashmi’s daughter Hira was held on Sunday at a local hotel.

Senior politicians from the PPP, the PML-N and the PML-Q attended the ceremony. Former Prime Minister Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani; National Assembly Deputy Speaker Faisal Karim Kundi; federal ministers Firdous Aashiq Awan, Samina Khalid Ghurki and Imtiaz Safar Warraich; Punjab Assembly Speaker Rana Muhammad Iqbal; MNAs Pervaiz Malik, Tasnim Qureshi and Bilal Yaseen; and President Asif Ali Zardari’s Coordinator, Navid Chaudhry were prominent among them.